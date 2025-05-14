AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,019,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in AutoZone by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,087,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO stock opened at $3,645.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,652.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3,406.74. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,728.97 and a one year high of $3,916.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZO. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Capital set a $3,763.00 target price on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,821.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZO

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total value of $10,288,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,555,640. This trade represents a 49.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $177,500. This trade represents a 76.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,521 shares of company stock valued at $42,177,331. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.