Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 111.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 375,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 197,528 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,579,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 78,653 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 484,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 448.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.5%

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.46. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

WBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 17,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. This trade represents a 12.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

