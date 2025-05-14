OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 61,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 321,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,740,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $44,214,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 67,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $7,086,124.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,764,033.92. This represents a 22.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $127,678.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,845.33. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,021 shares of company stock valued at $27,534,636 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $102.92 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17. The firm has a market cap of $152.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.34, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

