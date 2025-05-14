Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $1.05 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of L. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Loews by 387.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $792,950.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,575.92. This represents a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $4,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,755,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,923,085.14. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,655 shares of company stock worth $13,323,294 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $88.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.08. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $73.15 and a 1 year high of $92.42.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

