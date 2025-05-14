Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Align Technology by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.25.

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN stock opened at $190.42 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.74 and a 1 year high of $283.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.34.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $979.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading

