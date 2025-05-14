Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,587 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 618.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 14,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.86, for a total transaction of $3,925,805.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,648.30. This represents a 41.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.95, for a total transaction of $15,193,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,214 shares in the company, valued at $37,514,907.30. The trade was a 28.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $28,571,705. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $305.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $247.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.96. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $130.08 and a twelve month high of $277.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 24.92%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.