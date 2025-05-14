OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Increases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Scotiabank boosted their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.27.

American Tower Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $204.57 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.