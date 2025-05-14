Panoramic Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 34,717 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Panoramic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,717 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,000. EOG Resources comprises about 2.3% of Panoramic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 74,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 782.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 90,407 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 80,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of EOG stock opened at $117.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.42. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EOG. UBS Group decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price objective on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

