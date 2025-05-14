Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 5.7%

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

SLAB opened at $133.55 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.70 and a 200 day moving average of $120.73.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $149,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,514.45. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $57,029.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,989.40. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,131,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,827,000 after acquiring an additional 403,010 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,249,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,338,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,622,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,654,000 after buying an additional 254,348 shares in the last quarter.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.