Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $700.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $600.00. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on REGN. Bernstein Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.60.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $574.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $520.50 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $690.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 234.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.