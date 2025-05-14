Panoramic Capital LLC Buys Shares of 102,388 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Panoramic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 102,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTON. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,992,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,260,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 17,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $142,340.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 362,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,847.14. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 22,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $220,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,802.25. This represents a 14.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 674,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,838. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 2.6%

PTON stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.25.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

