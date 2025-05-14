Promising Chinese Stocks Worth Watching – May 13th

Duolingo, Mettler-Toledo International, and Wynn Resorts are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity securities issued by companies that operate primarily in mainland China and are listed on domestic exchanges such as the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, or on international markets via American depositary receipts (ADRs). These shares represent ownership stakes in firms across sectors like technology, finance, and consumer goods, and their performance reflects the interplay of China’s economic policies, regulatory environment, and global market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of DUOL traded up $18.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $536.44. 310,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,922. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $537.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.14 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $12.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,187.39. The company had a trading volume of 73,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,271. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,116.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1,221.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.17. 857,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,752. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $107.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day moving average is $85.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Further Reading