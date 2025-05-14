FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th.

FTAI Aviation has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. FTAI Aviation has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FTAI Aviation to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $117.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.92. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $75.06 and a 52-week high of $181.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,177.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David Moreno bought 6,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.85 per share, for a total transaction of $624,113.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,969,441.55. This represents a 2.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Kuperus purchased 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,982.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,496.70. This represents a 1.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,008,715. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

