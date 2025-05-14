OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Lowers Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 18,322 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 17,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 151,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $151,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,002,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,649,855.11. This trade represents a 49.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $7,002,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,375. This trade represents a 87.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,178,500 shares of company stock worth $241,903,805 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.05. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $86.80.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

