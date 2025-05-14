OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $428,820,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,257,000 after buying an additional 487,823 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,314,000 after buying an additional 269,925 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,429,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,930,000 after buying an additional 136,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,035,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.04.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $217.87 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $145.75 and a 12-month high of $234.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.91.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $637.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

