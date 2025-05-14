Obermeyer Wealth Partners Acquires 145 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 85,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $103.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.06. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $109.62.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

