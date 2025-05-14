e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.84, but opened at $74.50. e.l.f. Beauty shares last traded at $74.65, with a volume of 684,880 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELF. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.07. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 97,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $5,224,744.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,673,581.04. This trade represents a 35.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 51,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $2,740,196.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,118,257.60. This trade represents a 30.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,618 shares of company stock worth $10,974,536. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

