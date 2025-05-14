Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2,293.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081,239 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for 0.4% of Man Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Man Group plc’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $145,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. William Blair cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $164.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $123.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $101.05 and a 12 month high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

