Main Street Group LTD Decreases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Main Street Group LTD cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in General Mills were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,630,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,488,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,907,000 after purchasing an additional 136,895 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,137 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in General Mills by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,484,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,346 shares in the company, valued at $22,967,490. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $53.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $75.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average is $61.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

