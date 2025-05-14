Main Street Group LTD Makes New $29,000 Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 165,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 650,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,856,000 after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 302,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,283,000 after buying an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,406,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $425,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.07.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $973.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

