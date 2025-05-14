Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,365.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $111.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $98.77 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -179.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,493.68. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,390.44. The trade was a 36.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

