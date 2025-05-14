MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,628 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 30,802 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Coinbase Global worth $40,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 7,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $2,246,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,056.70. This represents a 42.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $2,527,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,646.78. The trade was a 96.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,742 shares of company stock worth $25,758,259 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $256.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 3.62. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $349.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.41.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Coinbase Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.75.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

