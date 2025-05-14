Millennium Management LLC Purchases 109,529 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 109,529 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.14% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $110,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,517,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,656,000 after purchasing an additional 368,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,998,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $82,833,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 532,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.5%

MTSI opened at $123.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.07 and its 200 day moving average is $120.90. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $235.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 286,635 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.31, for a total value of $35,344,961.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,123,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,795,555.16. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,944 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $586,308.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,850.81. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 695,579 shares of company stock valued at $85,918,753. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

