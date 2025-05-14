LRI Investments LLC Sells 489 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

LRI Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,228,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,163,000 after purchasing an additional 468,950 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.88.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $215.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $228.12. The company has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.52.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,979.84. This represents a 23.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

