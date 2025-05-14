Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,547,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 766,019 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.49% of Webster Financial worth $140,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,493,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,007,000 after purchasing an additional 99,908 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,620,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,601,000 after purchasing an additional 45,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,130,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35,039 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,154,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,173,000 after acquiring an additional 116,508 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,948,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,828,000 after acquiring an additional 114,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

WBS opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $54.31. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.46 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Webster Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $700.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 1,200 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $59,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,240.49. The trade was a 5.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $459,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,228.93. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,244 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Stories

