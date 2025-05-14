Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Has $772,000 Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC cut its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWTX shares. Evercore ISI downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Cowen cut SpringWorks Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2%

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.77.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.30). SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.74% and a negative net margin of 134.73%. The company had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bhavesh Ashar sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $62,169.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,023.07. This trade represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 29,328 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $1,768,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,034,625 shares in the company, valued at $62,387,887.50. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,016 shares of company stock worth $9,102,946. 7.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

