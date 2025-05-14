MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 4,106 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Chevron by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $142.31 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $250.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

