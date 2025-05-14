Malaga Cove Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of DE opened at $499.81 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $515.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $135.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $466.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.43.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Argus set a $510.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.21.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

