Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 2207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $117.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HNRG. StockNews.com raised Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hallador Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 924,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after buying an additional 130,509 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $792.48 million, a PE ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

