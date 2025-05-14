NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 210.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,369,000. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 179,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,205,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,817,000 after buying an additional 52,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $142.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

