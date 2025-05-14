Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 540 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities accounts for about 1.1% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE AVB opened at $204.98 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.40 and a 1-year high of $239.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.39 and a 200-day moving average of $217.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $693.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.57.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

