Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Holdings Trimmed by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,469 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $13,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Entergy stock opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.84.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

