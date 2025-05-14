Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,653 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $16,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 434.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 372.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on WH shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $87.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $113.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.31.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.10 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

