Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 176 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,169 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,532,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $93.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.91. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.3134 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

