Man Group plc Reduces Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Man Group plc lessened its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,148 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Vistra were worth $79,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $24,522,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 206,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,497,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,995,000 after buying an additional 165,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogborne Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VST

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $154.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $199.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.88 and a 200 day moving average of $141.66.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.