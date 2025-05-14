Man Group plc Decreases Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,680,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,412 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Roblox were worth $97,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $77.06 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $77.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average of $60.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 229,167 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $12,026,684.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,649,667.84. The trade was a 50.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $940,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,060.64. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,131,507 shares of company stock worth $144,420,228 over the last ninety days. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roblox from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

