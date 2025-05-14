Night Owl Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. AON accounts for about 7.1% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $54,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 274.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AON by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,378,000 after acquiring an additional 248,707 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in AON by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AON by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 187,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,298,000 after purchasing an additional 37,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 7,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $445.00 target price on AON in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.75.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $355.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a one year low of $275.07 and a one year high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

