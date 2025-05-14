Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,810,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961,096 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $70,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 2.8%

CCL stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.53.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

