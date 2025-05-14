Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $31,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,012,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,939 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $5,690,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 1,816,893 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,481,000 after buying an additional 334,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $173.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.68. The stock has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $255.89.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 39.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $202.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $235.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.86.

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $65,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,131.91. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.30 per share, for a total transaction of $6,865,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,716,058 shares in the company, valued at $235,614,763.40. The trade was a 3.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

