Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,497 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 49.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,515,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,878,000 after buying an additional 1,164,692 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 113,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 632.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in PACCAR by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,486.70. This trade represents a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 28,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $3,038,795.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,150,414.23. This trade represents a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.23.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.5%

PCAR stock opened at $96.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $118.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.08.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

