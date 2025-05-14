Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Makes New $84.40 Million Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 934,098 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $84,396,000. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.0% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,411,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 63,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 24,968 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,843,892 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,696,396,000 after buying an additional 233,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total transaction of $166,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 423,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,049,852.03. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $1,661,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,891,867.94. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,857 shares of company stock valued at $12,444,743 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.94.

Walmart Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $95.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

