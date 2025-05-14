NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,220,404 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,220,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,015,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.55% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,646 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,463,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,924,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,377 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day moving average is $68.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

