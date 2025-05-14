GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,826 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE GE opened at $221.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.48. The company has a market capitalization of $236.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $223.55.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.