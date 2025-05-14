GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,826 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.2%
NYSE GE opened at $221.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.48. The company has a market capitalization of $236.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $223.55.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GE Aerospace Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.
GE Aerospace Company Profile
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
