LRI Investments LLC Purchases 141 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in Best Buy by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 22,625 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,692,118 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $316,784,000 after purchasing an additional 629,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,971,908,000 after purchasing an additional 191,161 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,293,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,073,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $81.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Best Buy from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.28.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 4,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $355,476.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,048. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $226,844.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,051.22. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,355 shares of company stock worth $5,767,213. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $73.77 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.64. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.99%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

