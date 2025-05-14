Newlands Management Operations LLC Invests $624,000 in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Newlands Management Operations LLC acquired a new position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. GitLab makes up 0.0% of Newlands Management Operations LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 327.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 1,067.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Stock Performance

GitLab stock opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $74.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,235. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 152,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $8,001,948.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 493,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,832,616.36. This trade represents a 23.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 304,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,879,081 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on GitLab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

