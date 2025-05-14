D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849,186 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 28,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $3,038,795.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,150,414.23. This trade represents a 20.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,486.70. The trade was a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PCAR. Citigroup reduced their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.23.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $96.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day moving average of $104.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $84.65 and a 12 month high of $118.81.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

