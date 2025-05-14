Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Invests $27.78 Million in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 118,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $27,775,000. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 3.6% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Norfolk Southern at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,597 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $918,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE NSC opened at $240.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.66. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $277.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.