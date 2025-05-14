Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 1,215 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of OC opened at $142.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $214.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

