Parkwood LLC Sells 72,723 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Parkwood LLC reduced its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,723 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Phibro Animal Health worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,739.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of PAHC opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.37 million, a PE ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.41 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 1.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Stories

