MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,815,000. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC now owns 106,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 58,331 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,264,000.
Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.97 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average is $72.67.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
